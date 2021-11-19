COVID Is Still A Problem For Unvaccinated People, Says Dr. Fauci, Who Recommends A Booster Shot.

Dr. Anthony Fauci noted this week that COVID-19 hospitalizations are on the rise among unvaccinated Americans, and that those who have been vaccinated should get a booster injection.

In an interview, Dr. Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease, said, “What we’re starting to observe now is a rise in hospitalizations among patients who have been vaccinated but not boosted.”

“It’s a big percentage, but by no means the majority,” Fauci remarked.

At a White House COVID briefing on Wednesday, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, also mentioned that hospitalizations for the elderly, who were among the first to be eligible for immunizations, are on the rise. The booster shot, according to Walensky, can also be good for protection.

“Although those who are unvaccinated are at the greatest danger,” Walensky said, “we are seeing a spike in emergency department visits among persons 65 and older, which are now higher than they are for younger age groups.”

“Those who received their booster shot have a significantly lower rate of illness, suggesting that our boosters are effective,” Walensky noted.

As winter approaches and travel for the holidays approaches, doctors are recommending booster doses, which some fear could lead instances to skyrocket once more.

Prior to a U.S. advisory panel meeting set for Friday, the Food and Drug Administration is expected to approve booster doses of Pfizer and BioNTech vaccinations for all people 18 and older.

Booster shots are still being debated by scientists as to whether or not they are necessary, and they are not yet official US policy.