COVID Is ‘Never Leaving,’ According to Pastor, Until Churchgoers Remove Masks.

COVID-19 will “never leave” unless people “get that faith,” according to Pastor Shane Vaughn, who chastised Christians who wear masks for living their lives in fear rather than trust.

On Sunday, Vaughn, the co-founder of Mississippi’s First Harvest Ministries, said God spoke to him about COVID-19, which he described as the “spirit of the antichrist.” He referred to it as a test for “God’s weak, anemic church,” and urged people to cease wearing masks, put their faith in God rather than vaccines, and not be frightened of dying from COVID-19.

“You won’t be on the same page with God until you have that faith, thus COVID-19 will never leave this world. It’s waiting for a church to break free from its isolation and declare, “Enough is enough!” in faith. Do you know why Satan despises it when you refuse to wear a mask? Because you’re yelling, ‘I HAVE NO FEAR!’ loudly.” On Sunday, Vaughn stated.

Vaughn went on to say that anyone who want a COVID-19 vaccine should “receive a shot of faith,” and that God taught him that “miracles are drawn by faith, not mask.” He termed it a “joke” when churches preach about divine healing while wearing masks, and advised attendees to “walk out” if they ever find themselves in such a setting.

Vaughn warned people not to come into his church if they’re bringing their “fear in the heart of our faith,” calling it the “greatest falsehood you’ve ever seen.” He went on to say that God commanded him to raise his voice and urge on Christians to “come out of hiding” and “fear” because “COVID-19 will leave this world from the strength of the church” if they get on the same page as God. Vaughn, a vocal opponent of vaccine requirements, has made sample letters available online for Americans seeking religious exemptions. According to Reuters, the document had been downloaded 40,000 times by October and was used in a successful case against vaccine mandates in Michigan.

Vaughn has also stated that coronavirus variations will emerge, rendering vaccines ineffective, and that vaccinations will “stop working” until America repents for “killed infants” and “sodomy.”

