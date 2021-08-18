COVID is more likely to be transmitted by a baby or toddler than by other children in the house.

According to data from a new pediatrics study, younger children are more likely to spread the coronavirus to older children.

According to the Miami Herald, a study published in the JAMA Pediatrics journal on Monday revealed that toddlers aged three and under are more prone than older children in their home to spread the virus to their siblings or caretakers.

The study looked at 6,280 Canadian households where someone under the age of 18 had been diagnosed with COVID. From June to December 2020, researchers counted how many members of the family caught the illness from a youngster.

The findings revealed that babies and toddlers were the most likely to spread the virus to others in the family, despite the fact that they only accounted for 12% of the study’s initial cases, or “index cases.”

The second most contagious group was toddlers aged 4 to 8, followed by youngsters aged 9 to 13.

The study, however, found no evidence that youngsters are more contagious than adults.

“As the number of pediatric cases increases worldwide, the role of children in household transmission will continue to grow,” the study’s authors concluded. We discovered that younger children are more likely to transmit SARS-CoV-2 infection than older children, with children aged 0 to 3 years having the highest risk of transmission.

“Although children appear to transmit infection less frequently than adults, caregivers should be aware of the risk of transmission while caring for sick children in the home,” they concluded. Because social isolation from sick children is difficult and often impossible, caregivers should employ other infection prevention methods whenever possible, such as masks, enhanced handwashing, and separation from siblings.”

The finding that children can spread the virus more easily coincides with an increase of COVID-19 cases in children across the United States, as well as a wave of school closings as schools resume for the autumn semester, with thousands of pupils already quarantined.

According to the Miami Herald, one reason for the increased transmissibility could be the larger viral load – the amount of virus in a person’s upper airway – found in youngsters compared to adults, according to some research.

According to a study published in June 2020, children under the age of five can carry up to 100 times more virus in their nostrils than adults. Brief News from Washington Newsday.