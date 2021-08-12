COVID is currently hospitalizing one out of every 1,400 people in Florida.

On Wednesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) revealed additional COVID data, revealing that Florida had set a new daily case record with 24,753 positive tests on Monday.

Florida also has the largest number of children hospitalized from COVID of any state in the country, with 232 now being treated in medical facilities, according to data released by the US Department of Health and Human Services on Wednesday.

In June, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis ordered the state to stop disclosing daily COVID numbers and instead disclose them weekly on Fridays, however the CDC and the Florida Hospital Association (FHA) continue to provide daily updates.

According to FHA data, 15,449 of the 48,414 beds in use in Florida on Wednesday were occupied by COVID patients. This is a new high for the state, surpassing the previous high of 14,787 recorded on Tuesday.

According to Fox 13 Tampa Bay, the hospitalization rate translates to about one in every 1,425 people in Florida receiving treatment in a hospital after contracting COVID, with 41 institutions reporting serious staff shortages to the federal government.

According to the local news site, 56 hospitals have informed the federal government that they expect to face serious staff shortages within the next week, with Florida seeing an increase in hospitalizations for the 12th consecutive day.

According to FOX 13, hospitals across the state have canceled non-emergency surgical procedures and limited visitation due to the increased number of patients and the spread of the Delta variety.

According to a COVID tracker given by The New York Times on Thursday, Florida is also seeing a high number of deaths, with a 7-day average of 121.7 deaths per 100,000 in the state.

This amount is lower than the previous week’s figure of 122.1 daily deaths, yet it still outnumbers 32 other states combined. Texas, the nearest state in terms of daily deaths, is now registering roughly 68 per day.

