COVID is being caught by deer in these four states.

White-tailed deer in four states have been exposed to the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19, according to a research by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA).

The findings, which will be published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States of America on Tuesday, showed that 40% of white-tailed deer—the most common deer in North America—tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 antibodies in four states in 2021, indicating that they had been exposed to the virus at some point.

Illinois, Michigan, New York, and Pennsylvania were the states in question. Previous research has found that deer in other states have also been infected with the virus. Overall, the findings of the investigations raise the question of whether animal-human interactions could hasten the spread of COVID-19.

The USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service evaluated 481 deer in the four states for the study between January and March 2021. The state with the highest percentage of positive samples, 67 percent, was Michigan. Illinois has the lowest percentage of deer having COVID antibodies (7%) of any state.

The USDA stated that none of the deer in the research showed any coronavirus clinical signs.

The organization was also unable to determine how the deer became infected with the pathogen.

According to the USDA, “it’s possible they were exposed through people, the environment, other deer, or another animal species.”

Meanwhile, a separate study of white-tailed deer in Iowa discovered that up to 80% of those tested were infected with the coronavirus. The animals most likely caught the virus from humans before spreading it to one another, according to the study, which was done by veterinary microbiologists at Penn State University.

Suresh Kuchipudi, who co-led the study with Vivek Kapur, told The New York Times in early November, “It was essentially showing up in all sections of the state.” “We were taken aback.” While these research discovered antibodies in deer, the USDA had already declared in August that white-tailed deer in Ohio had tested positive for the virus, according to the Ohio State University College of Veterinary Medicine. The USDA claimed that these were the world’s first deer to be infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

