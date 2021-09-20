COVID is awarded to right-wing activist Josh Bernstein, a vocal opponent of masks and mandates.

Josh Bernstein, a conservative talk show personality who has been a vocal opponent of mask and other restrictions during the pandemic, has confirmed that he has been infected with COVID-19.

Bernstein disclosed on Friday that he had contracted the illness after speaking on September 13 at an event. A day later, he began to feel ill, he added.

“This stuff is brutal,” Bernstein said from his bedroom, describing his symptoms. It isn’t the flu, it isn’t the flu. Okay, you’re sick, you’ve got a headache, you’re sneezing, you’re cold, stuffy, achy, and all that. You could get some amoxicillin and be fine in three, four, or five days, right? No, this isn’t the same.”

“I haven’t had a single flu-like symptom in my life. I’m not coughing at all. I’m not sneezing at all. I’m not suffering from a headache. I’m not sick, and I don’t have a fever. I don’t get the chills. I haven’t got anything. Bernstein remarked, “The only thing I have is an extremely intolerable, languid, exhausted feeling.”

To treat his condition, he said he had taken two doses of Ivermectin and a vitamin cocktail, but that he would need to stay in his “COVID quarantine cave” until he felt better.

He asked his listeners to keep him in their prayers while he battles the illness at the end of his weekly show.

Bernstein urged his viewers earlier this year to avoid vaccinations “at any costs.”

“Stop hiding your face behind masks. Enjoy your life and let me worry about the government and everyone else attempting to take away your liberty,” he remarked on an edition of his show in April.

Bernstein did not respond to a question about whether his opinions on immunizations, face masks, or other COVID-related mandates had altered since his diagnosis.

After disparaging vaccination efforts, Bernstein is now one of numerous unvaccinated conservative talk show hosts who have contracted the illness.

COVID-19 has claimed the lives of at least five people since August. After getting the virus, Dick Farrel, Phil Valentine, Marc Bernier, Jimmy DeYoung, and Bob Enyart all died.

Despite the virus’s human toll, some conservative hosts are concerned that their viewers will continue to be discouraged from being vaccinated.

NBC quoted Matthew Sheffield, a former conservative media executive, as saying this. This is a condensed version of the information.