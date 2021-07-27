Covid instances in Liverpool City Region are on the decline, as are national numbers.

A decline in cases across the country provides some hope that the country may have passed the top of the current wave, with 19 infections falling across the Liverpool City Region.

The number of new cases in the country has declined for five days in a row, offering some confidence that things are improving – yet caution is urged because the entire impact of the July 19 unlocking has yet to be determined.

Nationally, instances were climbing rapidly, peaking at roughly 55,000 per day on July 17, but have been steadily declining since then. Although the next several days and weeks will be vital, it is hoped that this will continue.

The heatwave is expected to end this week, according to the Met Office and BBC Weather.

Locally, we’ve noticed a decrease in the number of instances.

According to the most recent data, which covers testing through July 22, all boroughs of the city region had a week-on-week reduction, with the exception of Halton, where instances remained essentially steady.

These are the numbers as of July 22, 21. First, each borough’s infection rate per 100,000 population, with absolute statistics in brackets.

Halton has a population of 404.9 people (524)

Knowsley has a population of 446.1 people (673)

Liverpool has a population of 428.7 people (2,135)

St Helens has a population of 484.5 people (875)

Sefton has a population of 398.0 people (1,100)

401.5 Wirral (1,301)

423.8 in the City Region (6,608)

These figures are still high, but they have begun to decline in the previous week after reaching highs of well over 500 cases per 100,000 persons.

The following table shows the percentage change from the previous week:

0.2 percent increase in Halton

16.7% decrease in Knowsley

Liverpool has dropped by 13.7 percent.

9.2 percent drop in St Helens

Sefton has dropped by 19.2 percent.

22.7 percent drop in Wirral

15.4 percent decrease in the City Region

Given that there is currently no nationwide lockdown, these figures are encouraging and show that the vaccine is having a significant impact.

However, it is still too early to assess the impact of the complete reopening on July 19, although there is reason to believe that cases would not rise to the degree that some had predicted. The coming days and weeks will be vital for the city region once again.

