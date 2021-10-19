Covid instances are on the rise, prompting fears that the epidemic will spread to the elderly.

A high increase in the number of Covid-19 infections in Halton has been labeled a “warning” by the borough’s interim director, who is urging more people to get vaccinated and have a booster shot.

The latest surge, according to Halton Borough Council’s Dr Ifeoma Onyia, serves as a reminder that residents aren’t “out of the woods,” although she cautioned against getting “alarmed” by the rapid climb in some circumstances.

People may “operate together” to protect themselves and others from Covid-19 and other dangerous infections, according to public health professionals.

The borough’s Covid infection rate, which is at about 659 per 100,000 people, is at its highest level since January.

In addition to growing transmissions among youngsters aged five to ten years old, a rise has been observed among 11-16-year-olds.

Rates are starting to climb among parents of school-aged children, according to Halton Council’s public health staff, and there is concern that this may soon expand to grandparents and older, more vulnerable citizens.

According to data from Public Health England (PHE), 854 new instances of Covid-19 were reported in Halton in the seven days leading up to Monday, October 18.

There were 85 more infections this week than the previous week, when there were 769 positive tests.

Since September, the number of cases has increased by 94 percent, or nearly doubled, in just three weeks.

The trend appears to be decreasing, with new cases dropping from 180 in the week ending October 5 to 85 in the week ending October 18.

According to PHE data, the rapid spike in infections is starting to cause deaths, with two Halton patients who tested positive in the last 28 days dying in the week ending October 17, compared to one the week before.

On Tuesday, October 19, the Warrington and Halton Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust recorded 37 inpatients with the disease, three of whom were in intensive care.

Dr. Onyia recommended parents to give their children permission to receive the vaccine and to schedule a booster for anyone over the age of 50.

“While individuals should not be startled by recent increases,” she said.”

