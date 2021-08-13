Covid infections have increased in three locations of the Liverpool City Region.

In the Liverpool City Region, positive Covid tests have increased in three areas: Liverpool, Knwosley, and Halton.

According to the most recent data from Public Health England, Halton had 417 positive tests in the week ending August 8, up 59 from the previous seven days.

In the week ending August 8, Liverpool had 1,779 positive tests, which was 17 more than the week before.

In the week ending August 8, Knowsley had 601 positive tests, which was 20 more than the week before.

This means that the percentage change from week to week grew by 17% in Halton, 1% in Liverpool, and 3% in Knowsley.

Sefton, Wirral, and St Helens all saw a decrease in infections.

In the Liverpool City Region, the percentage change from week to week was only 0.4 percent.

Positive test results were also reported in West Lancashire, Cheshire West & Chester, and Warrington.

In England, the number of positive tests has increased. England had 170,558 coronavirus cases in the week ending August 8, up 10,940 from the previous seven days.

Liverpool

In the week ending August 8, there were 1,779 positive tests in Liverpool, which is 17 more than the previous week. This means that the percentage change from week to week increased by 1%.

The infection rate was 355.5 cases per 100,000 individuals as of the most recent data.

Halton

In the prior week, there were 417 positive tests, which is 59 more than the week before. This means that the percentage change from week to week increased by 17% in the week ending August 8. Infection rates are currently at 321.4 incidences per 100,000 people.

Knowsley

In the week ending August 8, there were a total of 601 instances, which is 20 more than the previous week.

The most recent infection rate was 394.2 cases per 100,000 individuals, with the number of infections increasing by 3% week over week.

Wirral

In the week ending August 8, there were 903 positive tests, which is 24 fewer than the previous week. The percentage change on the Wirral declined by 3% from week to week. 278.4 cases per 100,000 individuals was the most recent infection rate.

St Helens is a town in the United Kingdom.

In the week ending August 8, there were 630 positive tests, which is 10 fewer than in the previous week.