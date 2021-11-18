Covid infections have increased in four regions in Liverpool City Region.

According to the most recent data from Public Health England, the Liverpool City Region recorded 5,524 Covid infections in the week ending November 13, up 255 from the previous week.

This indicated that the city region’s percentage change climbed by 5% from week to week.

Knowsley, Liverpool, Halton, and Sefton were the four districts of the city region where the percentage change figures climbed week on week. The percentage increases were 1 percent, 14%, 5%, and 14%, respectively.

St Helens and Wirral were the two city region areas with the lowest percentage change week on week. In these places, the declines were 8% and 3%, respectively.

The percentage change week on week statistic increased in Cheshire West and Chester and West Lancashire. There was a decrease in instances in Warrington.

In the week ending November 13, there was a surge in positive Covidd tests across England. In England, there were 216,272 coronavirus cases, up from 20,121 instances in the preceding seven days.

Liverpool

In the week ending November 13, there were 1,460 positive tests in Liverpool, which is 175 more than the previous week.

This means that the percentage change from week to week climbed by 14%.

The infection rate was 291.7 infections per 100,000 individuals in the most recent report.

Halton

Over the prior week, there were 552 positive tests, which is 27 more than the previous week.

This means that the percentage change from week to week increased by 5% in the week ending November 13.

Infection rates are currently at 425.4 incidences per 100,000 people.

Knowsley

In the week ending November 13, there were a total of 553 instances, which is six more than the previous week.

The latest infection rate is 362.7 cases per 100,000 persons, with a 1% increase in infections week over week.

Wirral

In the week ending November 13, there were 1,081 positive tests, which is 32 fewer than the previous week.

The percentage change on the Wirral declined by 3% from week to week. The infection rate was 333.3 cases per 100,000 individuals as of the most recent data.

Sefton

In the week ending November 13, there were a total of 1,167 cases, a decrease of 143. “The summary has come to an end.”