Covid infections have increased in five of the six regions of the Liverpool City Region.

Positive Covid infections have decreased in only one location of the Liverpool City Region.

According to the most recent data from Public Health England, Halton had 385 positive tests in the week ending August 13, which is only two cases less than the previous seven days.

If residents in the region fail to obey police orders, they might face fines of up to £2,500.

This indicates that in Halton, the percentage change from week to week was only 1%.

Positive Covid instances increased in all other sections of the region, including the Liverpool City Region as a whole.

Knowsley saw a 3% increase week on week, St Helens saw a 13% increase, Liverpool saw a 0.2 percent gain, Sefton saw a 3% increase, and Wirral saw a 7% increase.

Infections increased in Cheshire West and Chester, as well as Warrington. In addition, the number of positive cases in West Lancashire has decreased.

In England, the number of positive tests has increased. England had 172,608 coronavirus cases in the week ending August 13, up 4,508 instances from the week before.

Liverpool

In the week ending August 13, there were 1,816 positive tests in Liverpool, which is three more than the previous week. This means that the percentage change from week to week increased by 0.2 percent.

The infection rate was 362.9 cases per 100,000 individuals as of the most recent data.

Halton

Over the prior week, there were 385 positive tests, which is two fewer than the previous week. This means that the percentage change from week to week declined by 1% in the week ending August 13. Infection rates are currently at 296.7 incidences per 100,000 people.

Knowsley

In the week ending August 13, there were a total of 578 instances, which is 15 more than the previous week.

The current infection rate is 379.1 cases per 100,000 persons, with the number of cases increasing by 3% each week.

Wirral

In the week ending August 13, there were 951 positive tests, which is 63 more than the previous week. The percentage change on the Wirral grew by 7% from week to week. The most recent rate of infection was 293.2 cases per 100,000 individuals.

St Helens is a town in the United Kingdom.

In the week ending August 13, there were 695 positive tests, which is 82 more than the previous week.

