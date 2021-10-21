Covid infections have increased in every part of the City Region.

Positive Covid infections have increased by 10% in the Liverpool City Region.

According to the most recent data from Public Health England, there were 6,336 positive tests in Liverpool City Region in the week ending October 16 – an increase of 569 instances over the previous week.

This indicates that the percentage change week over week for Liverpool City Region was 10%.

Infection rates increased in every part of the city.

Knowsley had a 34% increase week on week, St Helens had a 31% increase, Sefton had a 7% increase, Halton had an 8% increase, Liverpool had a 1% increase, and Wirral had a 1% increase.

The percentage change week on week data in Warrington, West Lancashire, and Cheshire West and Chester all increased.

In the week ending October 16, there was an increase across infections in England as a whole. In England, there were 256,769 coronavirus cases, up from 43,743 instances in the preceding seven days.

Liverpool

In the week ending October 16, there were 1,482 positive tests in Liverpool, which is 21 more than the previous week.

This means that the percentage change from week to week increased by 1%.

The most recent rate of infection was 296.1 cases per 100,000 individuals.

Halton

Over the last week, there were 837 positive tests, which is 65 more than the prior week.

This means that the percentage change from week to week increased by 8% in the week ending October 16.

Infection rates are currently at 645.0 incidences per 100,000 people.

Knowsley

In the week ending October 16, there were a total of 625 instances, which is 159 more than the previous week.

The most recent infection rate is 410.0 cases per 100,000 persons, with the number of infections rising by 34% week over week.

Wirral

In the week ending October 16, there were 1,336 positive tests, which is 19 more than the previous week.

Wirral’s percentage change from week to week increased by 1%. The infection rate was 411.9 cases per 100,000 individuals at the time.

Sefton

In the week ending October 16, there were a total of 1,071 instances, which is 74 more than the previous week.

The most recent infection rate is 388.2 cases per 100,000 persons, with the number of infections increasing by 7% week. “The summary has come to an end.”