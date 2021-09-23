Covid infections have increased by nearly 10% in one part of Liverpool City Region.

According to the most recent data from Public Health England, 692 positive tests were recorded in St Helens in the seven days ending September 18, up 58 from the previous seven days.

This indicates that in St Helens, the percentage change week on week increased by 9%.

Infections have decreased in other parts of the city region, with declines of 7%, 10%, 14%, 6%, and 20% in Sefton, Wirral, Liverpool, Knowsley, and Halton, respectively.

In the seven days ending September 18, there were 4,920 positive tests in the Liverpool City Region, which is 488 fewer than the previous seven days. As a result, the percentage change week on week in the Liverpool City Region fell by 9%.

West Lancashire, Warrington, Cheshire West, and Chester all experienced falls.

The number of positive tests in England decreased in the week ending September 18. England had 149,239 coronavirus cases, down 19,315 from the previous week.

Liverpool

In the week ending September 18, there were 1,499 positive tests in Liverpool, which is 242 fewer than the previous week. This means that the percentage change from week to week was down by 14%.

The most recent rate of infection was 299.5 cases per 100,000 individuals.

Halton

In the prior week, there were 428 positive tests, which is 105 fewer than the week before. This signifies that the percentage change from week to week declined by 20% in the week ending September 18. The infection rate is currently at 329.8 cases per 100,000 individuals.

Knowsley

In the week ending September 18, there were a total of 557 instances, which is 36 fewer than the previous week.

The latest infection rate is 365.4 cases per 100,000 people, with a 6% drop in infections week over week.

Wirral

In the week ending September 18, there were 859 positive tests, which is 96 fewer than the previous week. The percentage change on the Wirral declined by 10% from week to week. The most recent rate of infection was 264.8 cases per 100,000 individuals.

St Helens is a town in the United Kingdom.

In the week ending September 18, there were 692 positive tests, which is 58 more than the previous week.

The most recent illness. “The summary has come to an end.”