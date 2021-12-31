Covid infections have increased by 10,000 in Liverpool City Region.

In just a week, 10,000 more positive tests were reported in the Liverpool City Region, indicating a significant increase in Covid infections.

According to the most recent data from Public Health England, there were 21,672 positive covid infections in the Liverpool City Region in the seven days ending December 26 – an increase of 10,612 over the previous seven days.

This translated to a 96 percent increase in Liverpool City Region’s percentage change from week to week.

Covid infections increased dramatically in all six areas of the city region. Knowsley saw a 129 percent increase in week-on-week percentage change; Liverpool saw a 75 percent increase; Halton saw an 88 percent increase; St Helens saw a 142 percent increase; Sefton saw a 106 percent increase; and Wirral saw a 90 percent increase.

Infections increased exponentially in West Lancashire, Warrington, and Cheshire West and Chester. West Lancs had the highest week-on-week percentage change of the three local government regions, at 152 percent.

In the week ending December 26, there was an increase in instances in England. There were 711,183 coronavirus cases reported in the country, up from 160,289 instances in the previous seven days.

Liverpool

In the week ending December 26, there were 6,843 positive tests in Liverpool, which is 2,939 higher than the previous week.

This means that the percentage change from week to week increased by 75%.

The infection rate was 1,367.3 cases per 100,000 individuals at the time.

Halton

Over the prior week, there were 1,840 positive tests, an increase of 862 cases over the previous week.

This indicates that in the week ending December 26, the percentage change in Halton climbed by 88 percent.

Infection rates are currently at 1,418.0 incidences per 100,000 people.

St Helens is a town in the United Kingdom.

In the week ending December 26, there were a total of 2,647 instances, which is 1,552 more than the previous week.

The latest infection rate in St Helens is 1461.7 infections per 100,000 persons, with a 142 percent increase in the week-on-week percentage change.

Knowsley

In the week ending December 26, there were a total of 2,243 cases, which is 1,265 more than the previous week.

The latest infection rate in Knowsley is 1,471.3 infections per 100,000 individuals, with a 129 percent increase in the week-on-week percentage change.

Wirral

In the week ending December 26, there were 4,359 positive tests, which is 2,067 more than the previous week.