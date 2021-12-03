Covid infections have decreased in two-thirds of the Liverpool City Region.

Halton, St Helens, Sefton, and Wirral all recorded falls in the seven days ending November 28, according to the latest data from Public Health England.

Infections decreased in the Liverpool City Region as a whole. In the seven days ending November 28, the LCR recorded 5,789 positive Covid infections, which is 169 fewer than the previous seven days.

As a result, the LCR’s percentage change from week to week decreased by 3%.

Knowsley and Liverpool were the two sections of the city region that saw increases.

In Warrington, the number of infections has increased. West Lancashire, Cheshire West, and Chester all experienced falls.

Infections rose in England in the week ending November 28. In England, there were 249,398 coronavirus cases reported, up 4,003 over the previous seven days.

Liverpool

In the week ending November 28, there were 1,689 positive tests in Liverpool, which is 92 more than the previous week.

This means that the percentage change from week to week increased by 6%.

The infection rate was 337.5 cases per 100,000 individuals as of the most recent data.

Halton

In the prior week, there were 461 positive tests, which is 117 fewer than the previous week.

This indicates that in Halton, the percentage change from week to week declined by 20% in the week ending November 28.

Infection rates are currently at 355.3 incidences per 100,000 people.

Knowsley

In the week ending November 28, there were a total of 612 instances, 45 more than the previous week.

The latest infection rate in Knowsley is 401.4 infections per 100,000 persons, with an increase of 8% in the week-on-week percentage change.

Wirral

In the week ending November 28, there were 1,225 positive tests, which is 73 fewer than the previous week.

The percentage change in Wirral declined by 6% from week to week. 377.7 cases per 100,000 individuals was the most recent infection rate.

In the week ending November 28, Sefton had a total of 1,093 instances, which is a dozen less than the previous week.

The latest infection rate is 396.2 cases per 100,000 persons, with a weekly reduction of 1% in the number of infections.

