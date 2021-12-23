Covid infections are on the rise in two districts of Liverpool City Region.

According to the most recent data from Public Health England, infection rates in both Liverpool and St Helens have increased by about 40% in each local government region.

In the seven days ending December 17, Liverpool reported 3,214 positive covid infections, an increase of 899 positive tests over the previous seven days.

In the seven days ending December 17, St Helens reported 968 positive covid infections, which is 272 more than the previous seven days.

In both Liverpool and St Helens, the week-on-week percentage change figures jumped by 39 percent.

Covid infections increased in the city’s four other local government regions. Knowsley saw an 18% increase in week-on-week percentage change, whereas Halton saw a 22 percent increase, Sefton saw a 30 percent increase, and Wirral saw a 31 percent increase.

Overall, the Liverpool City Region’s percentage change grew by 32% from week to week.

The number of cases increased in Cheshire West & Chester, Warrington, and West Lancashire.

In the week ending December 17, infection rates in England rose. In England, there were 483,754 coronavirus cases reported, up from 184,558 instances in the preceding seven days.

Halton

In the prior week, there were 867 positive tests, which is 155 more than the week before.

This indicates that in the week ending December 17, Halton’s percentage change climbed by 22% from the previous week.

The infection rate is currently at 668.2 incidences per 100,000 individuals.

St Helens is a town in the United Kingdom.

In the week ending December 17, there were a total of 968 instances, which is 272 more than the previous week.

The latest infection rate in St Helens is 534.5 infections per 100,000 persons, with a 39 percent increase in the week-on-week percentage change.

Knowsley

In the week ending December 17, there were a total of 843 instances, which is 126 more than the previous week.

In the week ending December 17, there were a total of 843 instances, which is 126 more than the previous week.

The most recent infection rate in Knowsley is 553.0 infections per 100,000 persons, with a percentage change from week to week.