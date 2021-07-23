Covid infections are on the rise in the Liverpool City Region once more.

Positive Covid tests have risen once more in the Liverpool City Region.

According to the most recent data from Public Health England, the City Region had 7,951 instances in the week ending July 17, up 310 from the week before.

This means that the City Region’s percentage change from week to week increased by 4%.

Five of the City Region’s six areas experienced an increase in positive tests; the only area to have a decrease was Sefton, which witnessed a 1% drop in positive tests week over week – a drop of just 14 cases compared to the previous seven days.

In Cheshire West and Chester, Warrington, and West Lancashire, there were also significant rises. Warrington and Cheshire West and Chester both had an increase of more than 500 new cases from week to week.

Positive tests surged in England in the week ending July 17, with 295,644 coronavirus cases reported, up 98,065 over the previous seven days.

Liverpool

In the week ending July 17, there were 2,537 positive tests in Liverpool, which is 80 more than the previous week. This means that the percentage change from week to week increased by 3%.

509.4 cases per 100,000 individuals was the most recent infection rate.

Knowsley

In the week ending July 17, there were a total of 816 instances, which is 49 more than the previous week.

The current infection rate is 540.9 cases per 100,000 persons, with the number of cases rising by 6% week over week.

Sefton

In the week ending July 17, there were 1,338 instances in Sefton, which is 14 fewer than the previous week. This signifies that the percentage change from week to week has dropped by 1%.

The most recent infection rate was 484.1 persons per 100,000.

Halton

Over the prior week, there were 578 positive tests, which is 93 more than the previous week.

This means that the percentage change from week to week increased by 19% in the week ending July 17. Infection rates are currently at 446.6 incidences per 100,000 people.

St Helens is a town in the United Kingdom.

In the week ending July 17, there were 993 positive tests, which is 89 more than the previous week.

The most recent infection rate was 549.9 percent. “The summary has come to an end.”