Covid infections are on the rise in parts of Liverpool City Region.

Covid infections increased in half of the locations in the Liverpool City Region, while they decreased in the other half.

According to the most recent data from Public Health England, infections increased in Knowsley, Halton, and Wirral.

Liverpool, St Helens, and Sefton were the three areas of the Liverpool City Region that experienced falls.

Infections in the Liverpool City Region as a whole have decreased.

Warrington saw a reduction in positive tests. They resurfaced in Cheshire West and Chester, as well as West Lancashire.

The number of positive Covid tests in England as a whole has increased. The country had 187,408 coronavirus cases in the week ending August 22, up 11,634 from the week before.

Liverpool

In the week ending August 22, there were 1,700 positive tests in Liverpool, which is 134 fewer than the previous week. This means that the percentage change from week to week was down by 7%.

339.7 cases per 100,000 individuals was the most recent infection rate.

Halton

Over the prior week, there were 395 positive tests, which is five more than the previous week. This means that the percentage change from week to week increased by 1% in the week ending August 22. The infection rate is currently at 304.4 cases per 100,000 individuals.

Knowsley

In the week ending August 22, there were a total of 609 instances, which is 22 more than the previous week.

The most recent infection rate is 399.5 cases per 100,000 persons, with the number of infections increasing by 4% week over week.

Wirral

In the week ending August 22, there were 983 positive tests, which is 35 more than the previous week. The percentage change on the Wirral grew by 4% from week to week. 303.1 cases per 100,000 individuals was the most recent infection rate.

St Helens is a town in the United Kingdom.

In the week ending August 22, there were 582 positive tests, which is 114 fewer than the previous week.

The infection rate was 321.4 cases per 100,000 individuals as of the most recent data. In St Helens, the percentage change from week to week declined by 16 percent.

Sefton

In the week ending August 22, there were a total of 844 instances, which is 73 fewer than the previous week.

The current infection rate is 305.9 cases per 100,000 individuals, with the number of infections falling by 8% week on week. “The summary has come to an end.”