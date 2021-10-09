Covid infections are on the rise in one part of the Liverpool City Region.

The number of positive Covid infections in one region of the Liverpool City Region has risen again again.

According to the most recent statistics from Public Health England, Halton’s percentage change week on week increased for the twelfth consecutive week in the week ending October 3 – the last time it fell was on September 21.

In the seven days ending October 3, there were 595 positive tests in Halton, which is 143 more than the previous seven days.

This indicates that in Halton, the percentage change from week to week was 32 percent.

In the Liverpool City Region as a whole, the percentage change from week to week decreased by 8%.

Positive Covid tests decreased in the other five districts of the Liverpool City Region. Knowsley was down 13%, Liverpool was down 14%, St Helens was down 8%, Sefton was down 15%, and the Wirral was down 8%.

Beyond the city area boundary, the picture was mixed: the percentage change week on week numbers in Cheshire West and Chester and West Lancashire both fell. Warrington also saw an increase.

In the week ending October 3, there were three fewer positive tests in England as a whole. There were 188,310 coronavirus cases across the country, down 2,890 from the previous seven days.

Liverpool

In the week ending October 3, there were 1,323 positive tests in Liverpool, which is 212 fewer than the previous week.

This means that the percentage change from week to week was down by 14%.

The most recent rate of infection was 264.3 cases per 100,000 individuals.

Halton

Over the last week, there were 595 positive tests, which is 143 more than the prior week.

This means that the percentage change from week to week increased by 32% in the week ending October 3.

Infection rates are currently at 458.5 incidences per 100,000 people.

Knowsley

In the week ending October 3, there were a total of 449 instances, which is 66 fewer than the previous week.

The latest infection rate is 294.5 cases per 100,000 persons, with a weekly drop of 13% in the number of cases.

Wirral

In the week ending October 3, there were 886 positive tests, which is 78 fewer than the previous week.

The percentage change on the Wirral declined by 8% from week to week. The most recent infection rate was 273.2. “The summary has come to an end.”