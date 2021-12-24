Covid infections are on the rise in Liverpool, with positive tests up by more than 60%.

Liverpool reported 3,827 positive covid infections in the seven days ending December 19, according to the latest data from Public Health England, which is 1,449 more than the previous seven days.

This means that Liverpool’s percentage change from week to week climbed by 61 percent.

Overall, the Liverpool City Region’s percentage change grew by 46 percent from week to week.

Infections increased by at least a third in each of the LCR’s five surviving local government regions. Knowsley saw a 33 percent increase in week-on-week percentage change; Halton saw a 34 percent increase; St Helens saw a 46 percent increase; Sefton saw a 46 percent increase; and Wirral saw a 37 percent increase.

The number of infections increased in Cheshire West and Chester, Warrington, and West Lancashire.

Infections in England increased in the week ending December 19. In England, there were 542,931 coronavirus cases reported, up from 226,180 instances in the preceding seven days.

Liverpool

This resulted in a 61 percent rise in the percentage change from week to week.

The infection rate was 764.7 cases per 100,000 individuals as of the most recent data.

Halton

Over the prior week, there were 972 positive tests, which is 247 more than the previous week.

This indicates that in the week ending December 19, Halton’s percentage change climbed by 34% from the previous week.

The infection rate is currently at 749.1 incidences per 100,000 individuals.

St Helens is a town in the United Kingdom.

In the week ending December 19, there were a total of 1,083 cases, which is 342 more than the previous week.

The latest infection rate in St Helens is 598 cases per 100,000 persons, with a 46 percent increase in the week-on-week percentage change.

Knowsley

In the week ending December 19, there were a total of 972 instances, which is 239 more than the previous week.

The latest infection rate in Knowsley is 637.6 infections per 100,000 persons, with a 33 percent increase in the week-on-week percentage change.

Wirral

In the week ending December 19, there were 2,265 positive tests, which is 610 more than the previous week.

In the week ending December 19, there were 2,265 positive tests, which is 610 more than the previous week.

The percentage change on the Wirral increased by 37% from week to week.