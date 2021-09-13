Covid infections are on the rise in Liverpool City Region.

In the most recent week’s worth of data, positive Covid tests increased by more than 10% in the Liverpool City Region.

According to the most recent data from Public Health England, the Liverpool City Region had 6,137 positive tests in the seven days ending September 8, up from 615 the previous week.

This indicates that the Liverpool City Region’s percentage change from week to week increased by 11%.

In the week ending September 8, every local government area in the city region saw an increase in infections.

Liverpool had a 15% increase week on week, Knowsley had a 10% increase, Sefton had an 8% increase, St Helens had a 13% increase, Wirral had a 9% increase, and Halton had a 9% increase.

Positive Covid infections increased in Cheshire West and Chester, Warrington, and West Lancashire.

The number of positive tests in England has increased. England had 187,452 coronavirus cases in the week ending September 8, up 11,769 instances from the week before.

Liverpool

In the week ending September 8, there were 1,987 positive tests in Liverpool, which is 253 more than the previous week. This means that the percentage change from week to week increased by 15%.

The most recent rate of infection was 397.0 cases per 100,000 individuals.

Halton

Over the prior week, there were 599 positive tests, which is 47 more than the previous week. This means that the percentage change from week to week increased by 9% in the week ending September 8. Infection rates are currently at 461.6 incidences per 100,000 people.

Knowsley

In the week ending September 8, there were a total of 733 instances, which is 69 more than the previous week.

The most recent infection rate is 480.8 cases per 100,000 persons, with the number of infections increasing by 10% week over week.

Wirral

In the week ending September 8, there were 1,120 positive tests, which is 90 more than the previous week. The percentage change on the Wirral grew by 9% from week to week. The infection rate was 345.3 cases per 100,000 individuals as of the most recent data.

St Helens is a town in the United Kingdom.

In the week ending September 8, there were 644 positive tests, which is 76 more than the previous week.

The infection rate was 355.6 cases per 100,000 individuals as of the most recent data. The percentage change from week to week increased by 13%.

Sefton

