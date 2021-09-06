Covid infections are on the rise in four districts of Liverpool City Region.

According to the most recent data from Public Health England, infections increased in Halton, Sefton, Wirral, and Liverpool in the week ending September 1.

Week-on-week increases for each location were 32 percent, 2 percent, 6 percent, and 0.1 percent, respectively.

Knowsley and St Helens also saw drops, with a 3% and 4% increase in percentage change week to week, respectively.

The Liverpool City Region saw a 3% increase in percentage change from week to week.

The percentage change week on week data in West Lancashire, Cheshire West and Chester, and Warrington all increased.

Positive tests decreased in England as a whole. England had 174,275 coronavirus cases in the week ending September 1, down 7,027 from the week before.

Liverpool

In the week ending September 1, there were 1,717 positive tests in Liverpool, one more than the previous week. This means that the percentage change from week to week increased by 0.1 percent.

The infection rate was 343.1 infections per 100,000 individuals in the most recent report.

Halton

Over the last week, there were 546 positive tests, which is 131 more than the prior week. This means that the percentage change from week to week increased by 32% in the week ending September 1. Infection rates are currently at 420.8 incidences per 100,000 people.

Knowsley

In the week ending September 1, there were a total of 661 instances, which is 20 fewer than the previous week.

The latest infection rate is 433.6 cases per 100,000 persons, with a weekly reduction of 3% in the number of infections.

Wirral

In the week ending September 1, there were 1,029 positive tests, which is 61 more than the previous week. The percentage change on the Wirral grew by 6% from week to week. The infection rate was 317.3 cases per 100,000 individuals as of the most recent data.

St Helens is a town in the United Kingdom.

In the week ending September 1, there were 564 positive tests, which is 22 fewer than the previous week.

The infection rate was 311.4 infections per 100,000 individuals in the most recent report. The percentage change from week to week dropped by 4%.

Sefton

In the week ending September 1, there were a total of 968 instances, which is 16 more than the previous week.

The current infection rate is 350.9 cases per 100,000 people. “The summary has come to an end.”