Covid infections are on the rise across the Liverpool City Region.

According to the most recent data from Public Health England, the Liverpool City Region had 5,285 positive tests in the week ending August 11, up 203 from the previous week.

This means that the percentage change from week to week was 4%.

Infections rose in every part of the city region, with the largest percentage changes week on week in St Helens and Knowsley, both of which saw an 11 percent increase.

Positive instances decreased in Warrington and West Lancashire, but increased in Cheshire West and Chester.

Infections were on the rise in England. The country had 173,121 coronavirus cases in the week ending August 11, up 10,469 from the week before.

Liverpool

In the week ending August 11, there were 1,820 positive tests in Liverpool, which is 13 more than the previous week. This means that the percentage change from week to week increased by 1%.

The infection rate was 363.7 cases per 100,000 individuals as of the most recent data.

Halton

Over the prior week, there were 400 positive tests, which is 22 more than the previous week. This means that the percentage change from week to week increased by 6% in the week ending August 11. The infection rate is currently at 308.3 cases per 100,000 individuals.

Knowsley

In the week ending August 11, there were a total of 613 instances, which is 59 more than the previous week.

The current infection rate is 402.1 cases per 100,000 persons, with the number of cases rising by 11% week over week.

Wirral

In the week ending August 11, there were 936 positive tests, an increase of 18 instances over the previous week. The percentage change on the Wirral increased by 2% from week to week. The infection rate was 288.6 cases per 100,000 individuals in the most recent report.

St Helens is a town in the United Kingdom.

In the week ending August 11, there were 673 positive tests, which is 67 more than the previous week.

The infection rate was 371.6 cases per 100,000 individuals as of the most recent data. In St Helens, the percentage change from week to week climbed by 11%.

Sefton

In the week ending August 11, there were a total of 843 instances, which is 24 more than the previous week.

