Covid infections are on the rise across the Liverpool City Region.

According to the most recent data from Public Health England, the Liverpool City Region had 6,141 positive tests in the week ending September 5, up 786 from the previous seven days.

This translates to a 15% increase in the Liverpool City Region from week to week.

Infections rose in Liverpool, Knowsley, Sefton, St Helens, Wirral, and Halton, mirroring the national trend.

The number of positive tests in England has increased. England had 190,967 coronavirus cases in the week ending September 5, up 19,130 instances from the week before.

West Lancashire, Warrington, and Cheshire West and Chester all had an increase in infections.

Liverpool

In the week ending September 5, there were 2,020 positive tests in Liverpool, up 349 cases from the previous week. This means that the percentage change from week to week increased by 21%.

The infection rate was 403.6 infections per 100,000 in the most recent report.

Halton

Over the prior week, there were 585 positive tests, which is 105 more than the previous week. This means that the percentage change from week to week increased by 22% in the week ending September 5. Infection rates are currently at 450.8 incidences per 100,000 people.

Knowsley

In the week ending September 5, there were a total of 771 instances, which is 143 more than the previous week.

The most recent infection rate is 505.7 cases per 100,000 persons, with the number of infections rising by 23% week over week.

Wirral

In the week ending September 5, there were 1,095 positive tests, which is 112 more than the previous week. The percentage change on the Wirral grew by 11% from week to week. 337.6 cases per 100,000 individuals was the most recent infection rate.

St Helens is a town in the United Kingdom.

In the week ending September 5, there were 618 positive tests, which is 29 more than the previous week.

The infection rate was 341.3 cases per 100,000 individuals as of the most recent data. The percentage change from week to week increased by 5%.

Sefton

In the week ending September 5, there were a total of 1,052 instances, which is 48 more than the previous week.

In the week ending September 5, there were a total of 1,052 instances, which is 48 more than the previous week.

The most recent infection rate is 381.3 cases per 100,000 persons, with the number of infections increasing by 5% week after week.