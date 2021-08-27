Covid infections are decreasing in the Liverpool City Region.

The number of positive Covid tests has decreased in Liverpool and the Liverpool City Region as a whole.

Liverpool had 1,687 positive tests in the week ending August 21, according to the latest figures from Public Health England, which is 146 fewer than the previous seven days.

In the week ending August 21, the Liverpool City Region registered 5,119 positive tests, which is 244 fewer than the preceding seven days.

This means that the percentage changes from week to week were 8% and 5%, respectively.

Positive infections decreased in St Helens and Sefton, with week-on-week percentage decreases of 14 percent and 5%, respectively.

Positive infections increased in Knowsley, Halton, and Wirral, with percentage changes of 2%, 4%, and 1%, respectively, from week to week.

Infections rose in West Lancashire and Cheshire West and Chester. They landed in Warrington.

In England, the number of infections has grown. The country had 185,839 coronavirus cases in the week ending August 21, up 11,204 from the week before.

In the week ending August 21, there were 1,687 positive tests in Liverpool, which is 146 fewer than the previous week. This means that the percentage change from week to week was down by 8%.

The infection rate was 337.1 cases per 100,000 individuals at the time.

In the prior week, there were 407 positive tests, which is 15 more than the week before. This means that the percentage change from week to week increased by 4% in the week ending August 21. The infection rate is currently at 313.7 cases per 100,000 individuals.

In the week ending August 21, there were a total of 605 instances, which is a dozen higher than the previous week.

The most recent infection rate is 396.8 cases per 100,000 persons, with the number of infections increasing by 2% each week.

In the week ending August 21, there were 975 positive tests, which is 13 more than the previous week. The percentage change on the Wirral increased by 1% from week to week. 300.6 cases per 100,000 individuals was the most recent infection rate.

In the week ending August 21, there were 595 positive tests, which is 96 fewer than the previous week.

The infection rate was 328.6 cases per 100,000 at the time. “The summary has come to an end.”