Covid infections are declining in a third of Liverpool City Region districts.

According to the most recent data from Public Health England, the number of positive Covid tests in Knowsley and Sefton fell in the seven days ending November 19.

In the seven days ending November 19, Knowsley had 553 Covid instances, which is 19 fewer than the previous seven days.

In the seven days ending November 19, Sefton had 1,096 Covid instances, which is 42 lower than the previous seven days.

As a result, the percentage change statistics in Knowsley and Sefton declined by 3% and 4%, respectively, from week to week.

Cases increased in four additional locations of the city region. There was a ten percent increase in Liverpool, a three percent increase in Halton, a fourteen percent increase in St Helens, and a seventeen percent increase in Wirral.

Overall, the percentage change in the Liverpool City Region climbed by 7% from week to week.

Covid infections increased in Cheshire West and Chester, as well as Warington. West Lancashire also saw a decrease.

In the week ending November 19, there was an increase in positive Covid testing across England. In England, there were 239,518 coronavirus cases, up from 25,561 instances in the preceding seven days.

Liverpool

In the week ending November 19, there were 1,571 positive tests in Liverpool, which is 137 more than the previous week.

This means that the percentage change from week to week increased by 10%.

The infection rate was 313.9 cases per 100,000 individuals at the time.

Halton

Over the prior week, there were 564 positive tests, which is 14 more than the previous week.

This means that the percentage change from week to week increased by 3% in the week ending November 19.

Infection rates are currently at 434.7 cases per 100,000 people.

Knowsley

In the week ending November 19, there were a total of 553 instances, which is 19 fewer than the previous week.

The latest infection rate is 362.7 cases per 100,000 persons, with a weekly reduction of 3% in the number of infections.

Wirral

In the week ending November 19, there were 1,262 positive tests, which is 182 more than the previous week.

In the week ending November 19, there were 1,262 positive tests, which is 182 more than the previous week.