Covid infection rates are declining in Liverpool, but rising elsewhere in the city region.

After weeks of increases, the Covid infection rate in Liverpool has declined for the third day in a row.

According to the most recent data from Public Health England, the number of cases in Liverpool decreased by 8% week on week.

In the week ending July 11, the city recorded 2,415 infections, which is 212 fewer than the preceding seven days.

All other areas of the city region showed an increase in rates, with Halton having the most increase in instances week over week, with a 14 percent increase.

St Helens had the most new positive tests, with 73 more illnesses compared to the previous week. For the week ending July 11, the total number of infections in St Helens was 894.

Infections in West Lancs dropped outside of the city. They did, however, continue to climb in Warrington, as well as Cheshire West and Chester.

Positive tests surged again in England in the week ending July 11: the UK registered 202,676 coronavirus cases, up 47,229 instances from the previous seven days.

Liverpool

In the week ending July 11, there were 2,415 positive tests in Liverpool, which is 212 fewer than the previous week. This means that the percentage change from week to week was down by 8%.

The infection rate was 484.9 cases per 100,000 individuals as of the most recent data.

Knowsley

In the week ending July 11, there were a total of 776 instances, which is 66 more than the previous week.

The current infection rate is 514.4 cases per 100,000 persons, with the number of cases rising by 9% week over week.

Sefton

In the week ending July 11, there were 1,319 instances in Sefton, which is 11 more than the previous week. This signifies that the percentage change from week to week rose by 1%.

The most recent infection rate was 477.2 persons per 100,000.

Halton

In the prior week, there were 477 positive tests, which is 57 more than the week before.

This means that the percentage change from week to week increased by 14% in the week ending July 11. Infection rates are currently at 368.6 incidences per 100,000 people.

St Helens is a town in the United Kingdom.

In the week that ended, there were 894 positive tests. The summary comes to a close.