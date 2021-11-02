COVID In The United States: Young Whites From The South Account For A Larger Share Of The Last 100,000 Deaths

In the last year, the COVID-19 pandemic has been a scourge for the entire United States, but its worst impacts have been more discriminatory. As the virus’s battle against it continues, the victims have shifted from when it first began.

Investigators studied the makeup of the first and last 100,000 Americans who died as a result of the illness in an extensive investigation by NBC News. Their findings revealed that the more recent deaths shared a set of traits, including being younger, Southern, and whiter.

COVID-19 had its epicenter in New York and other Northeast states in the early days of the epidemic. The majority of those who became sick and eventually died were over the age of 75, with a disproportionate impact on Black, Hispanic, and other minority communities, according to a number of studies on the pandemic’s consequences.

However, the NBC News study discovered that among the last 100,000 Americans to die, the proportion of white Americans and those aged 35 to 74 was higher than at the beginning of the pandemic.

They discovered that white persons accounted for 15% of the first 100,000 deaths, but that number had more than doubled to 32% as of Sept. 4 due to an increase in instances of the Delta type. In the same time period, mortality among Black people decreased by 10%, but deaths among Hispanics increased by roughly 5%.

The epicenter shifted away from the Northeast and toward the South, with Florida overtaking New York as the state with the most COVID-19 cases. Although the number of cases in Florida has decreased in recent weeks, it currently has the third highest number of deaths from the virus, surpassing New York.

According to experts contacted by NBC News, determining the exact reasons for these disparities between racial and ethnic groupings is difficult. Others, however, pointed to political issues, vaccine hesitancy, and the urban-rural divide as contributing factors.

There has been a clear political rift about how to deal with COVID-19 for the past year. In comparison to Democrats, Republicans have been hesitant to implement public health measures such as brief lockdowns, mask laws, or vaccine mandates. Throughout the pandemic, prominent conservative leaders’ misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccines has also been a problem.

