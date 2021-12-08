COVID Hospitalizations in Indiana have increased by 106 percent since November.

COVID-19 cases are on the rise in Indiana hospitals, despite Governor Eric Holcomb’s assertion that the state’s role is to provide immunizations and other resources, not to impose vaccine mandates.

As of Sunday, hospitals in Indiana were treating roughly 2,500 patients with the virus, a 106 percent rise over last month, according to the Indiana State Department of Health. In Indiana, the number of hospitalizations is approaching pre-vaccine levels.

President of the Indiana Hospital Association, Brian Tabor, said the surge comes at a horrible time because hospitals are bracing for flu epidemics, but COVID-related infections are on the rise.

19 patients are consuming all of the resources available to health care providers.

“We just have to keep spreading the word, not just to the state, but to all of us, individually, to our friends, neighbors, and everyone who has showed some aversion to vaccination,” Tabor added. “The time has come, and it’s not only about avoiding catching COVID; it’s about ensuring that you or a loved one has a hospital bed, no matter what.” Despite the fact that Indiana has had an average of 25 COVID-19 deaths per day this month and is the country’s 11th least-vaccinated state, Holcomb, who is fully vaccinated, opposes vaccine mandates.

“It’s basically a pandemic of the unvaccinated,” Holcomb told the Associated Press. “At some point, and we’re there, individuals need to take responsibility for their life.” “Unfortunately, their inaction has a negative impact on others.” Many members of Indiana’s Republican-controlled legislature are gearing up for a second year of pushing anti-virus legislation, this time a bill requiring businesses to grant broad exemptions from workplace vaccination requirements, which could be voted on as soon as the new legislative session begins in early January.

Despite many health experts believing that now is not the time, Holcomb is asking lawmakers to accept administrative actions that he claims will allow him to stop Indiana’s COVID-19 public health emergency, which he first proclaimed in March 2020.

During a Statehouse interview, Holcomb recalled a woman informing him that while she was delighted he opposed President Joe Biden’s planned vaccination mandates for major enterprises, she was disappointed Holcomb had received the COVID-19 vaccine because “I had a chip in me now.”

“We deal with the absurd, we deal with reality, and we deal with there.” This is a condensed version of the information.