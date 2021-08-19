COVID Hospitalizations at the nation’s largest children’s hospital have reached an all-time high.

According to the Associated Press, 19 hospitalizations at the nation’s largest pediatric hospital are at an all-time high.

Most of the patients have been infected with the Delta variety in the last few weeks, according to Dr. Jim Versalovic, interim pediatrician-in-chief at Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston. The majority of the patients aged 12 and up were unvaccinated, and at times in August, the hospital network identified 200 youngsters with COVID on a daily basis.

He remarked, “It’s spreading like wildfire across our communities.”

About 6% of those people require hospitalization, and more than 45 youngsters have been admitted to hospitals with the virus on some days. The reason for the spike, according to Versalovic, is that so many individuals are being sick, not because the Delta mutation causes more severe illness.

Francisco Rosales was brought to a Dallas hospital with COVID-19, struggling to breathe, dangerously low oxygen levels, and an unclear fate the day before he was set to start fourth grade.

Yessica Gonzalez, his terrified mother, thought to herself, “This wasn’t supposed to happen like this.” Francisco was generally active and healthy. He was too young to be vaccinated at the age of nine, but the rest of the family had received their jabs. She’d heard that the coronavirus only affected a small percentage of children.

However, as the highly contagious delta strain spreads across the United States, children are flocking to hospital intensive care units rather than classrooms in record numbers, even more than during the pandemic’s peak. Many children are too young to receive the vaccine, which is only offered to individuals aged 12 and up.

The rapidly spreading illness is producing concern and infighting among parents, administrators, and politicians across the United Areas, particularly in states like Florida and Texas, where Republican governors have made it illegal for schools to require students to wear masks.

Experts believe the stakes are definitely high as millions of children return to school this month.

High infection rates in the community “are really putting a strain on our children’s hospitals,” said Dr. Buddy Creech, an infectious disease specialist at Vanderbilt University who is helping to lead research on Moderna’s vaccine for children under the age of 12. Those shots, according to Creech, won’t be accessible for some months.

Dr. Sonja Rasmussen, a pediatrician, stated, "I'm genuinely frightened."