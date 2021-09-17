COVID Health Care has incurred over $1.4 billion in health-care fraud as a result of illegal opioids, according to the Department of Justice.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) accused 138 people on Friday with health-care fraud, claiming a total loss of $1.4 billion.

Doctors, nurses, and other licensed medical professionals were among the defendants, according to the DOJ.

According to the department’s statement, telemedicine services were used to conduct the most fraud, resulting in $1.1 billion in total claimed losses. Over 43 criminal defendants from 11 judicial districts submitted bogus claims.

Other health-care crimes included $29 million in COVID medical care, $133 million in drug addiction treatment centers, and $160 million in illegal opioid distribution and other health-care frauds throughout the United States.

According to court documents, telemedicine executives allegedly bribed doctors and nurse practitioners to prescribe “unnecessary” durable medical equipment, pain drugs, and genetic testing without engaging with any patients or having only brief phone conversations with them.

In exchange for bribery, pharmacists, durable medical equipment businesses, and genetic testing labs bought those orders and submitted over $1.1 billion in fraudulent claims to various federal insurers, including Medicare.

“Medical practitioners billed Medicare for phony telehealth consultations that did not take place as advertised in certain cases. The revenues of the scam were spent on high-end things like as cars, yachts, and real estate, according to the statement.

To protect Medicare patients and the Medicare Trust Fund, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) took action against 28 providers.

CMS Administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure said in a statement that “every dollar saved is vital to the sustainability of our Medicare programs and serving the needs of seniors and individuals with disabilities.”

19 individuals, including doctors, were charged with fraudulently prescribing nearly 12 million doses of opioids and other narcotics while submitting $14 million in fake billings in the fraud charges.

“We have seen far too many criminals engage in health care fraud, taking from taxpayers while endangering the health of Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries,” said Gary L. Cantrell, the Department of Health and Human Services’ Deputy Inspector General for Investigations.

"Today's announcement should serve as yet another caution to anybody considering engaging in such illegal activity: our agency and its law enforcement partners remain steadfast in their commitment to rooting out fraud and holding bad actors accountable.