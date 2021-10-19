Covid has resulted in the loss of nearly one in every three jobs in the UK music industry.

According to a new analysis, the coronavirus pandemic cost the music business nearly one out of every three jobs.

According to UK Music, 69,000 jobs were lost as the industry dealt with the “devastating impact” of Covid-19.

According to the organization’s study, This Is Music 2021, employment in the sector plummeted by 35% from 197,000 in 2019 to 128,000 in 2020.

“The music creators and live music sectors saw the most drop – the bulk of those working in the business are self-employed, and Covid-19 has hit them particularly hard,” it stated.

While some people were able to receive government assistance, “many were not eligible,” according to the report.

According to the article, “thousands of music composers, staff, and others have left the profession for other industries.” “Many people still want to pursue a career in music, but need has forced them to look for new means of income.” Last year, venues were forced to close multiple times due to lockdowns, and many major events, including Glastonbury, were canceled.

According to the report, the music industry’s contribution to the economy decreased by 46% from £5.8 billion in 2019 to £3.1 billion in 2020.

The value of UK music exports also decreased by 23% from £2.9 billion in 2019 to £2.3 billion the previous year.

UK Music has urged the government to take steps to aid the business, including tax benefits.

“The previous 18 months have been incredibly hard for the UK music industry, with billions knocked off the sector’s worth – but we are committed to look to the future and focus on recovery,” said Jamie Njoku-Goodwin, the company’s chief executive.

“Music is important to everyone of us. And in a year when we’ve seen how vital music is to everyone’s life, it’s more important than ever to defend, strengthen, and develop the industry.” “The UK music industry can assist drive the post-pandemic recovery with the correct backing,” he continued. This Is Music lays out the constructive role that the music industry can play in the future of our country, as well as the actions that must be done to get there.

“Music is a valuable national asset, a part of our culture and history.”

“The summary comes to an end.”