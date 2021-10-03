Covid has postponed a new shared footway bike system, which has been dubbed a “£1 million white elephant.”

A £1 million pedestrian and cycling project has been dubbed a “white elephant.”

The project intends to create a shared pedestrian and cycling path along a section of the A5117 corridor in Cheshire, between Ellesmere Port and Thornton-Le-Moors.

The project, which is part of National Cycle Route 5, began in September and was supposed to be finished in the spring of this year, but there were delays owing to ground conditions when covid-19 restrictions were loosened in the run-up to Christmas, according to Cheshire Live.

Harry Turnball, an Elton resident, claims he has been tracking its use since it was recently built and claims it is “negligible.”

“This pavement is basically a £1 million white elephant,” he remarked.

“There is no good signage encouraging people to use it, and there is nothing on the council website or in the press to encourage people to utilize it. After then, it took six months longer than anticipated.

“They did state they would monitor usage, but it looks that I am the only one doing so.

“I’ve been monitoring the £1 million pavement, and its use is nil, and all those people in professional cycling gear continue to use the old lane with broken white lines.

“This is a true white elephant. I’m still waiting for an explanation for the six-month delay, as well as whether it had any impact on the overall budget.

“Where I’ve previously lived, people would get really worked up over disruptions to local life; it appears that here, people are more relaxed.”

The initiative is not yet considered complete, according to Cheshire West and Chester Council, because signage has still to be put.

Signage will be installed ‘this week,’ according to the council, and officers will monitor usage once the signs are in place.

“The A5117 cycle improvement scheme provides a new 5km cycle route, with shared use pathway for pedestrians and cyclists along the northern side of the A5117 between Ellesmere Port, Thornton-Le-Moors and Elton,” said Councillor Karen Shore, deputy leader of the council and cabinet member for Environment, Highways & Strategic Transport.

“The new pathway, which is being supported by the council and the Cheshire and Warrington Local Enterprise Partnership through the Local Growth Fund, will help west Cheshire become carbon neutral by 2045 while also providing residents the opportunity.”

