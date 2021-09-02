Covid has had a horrible influence on Derek’s body, according to Kate Garraway.

The terrible effects of coronavirus on Kate Garraway’s husband Derek Draper’s body have been disclosed.

Derek was sent to the hospital after testing positive for the virus in March 2020.

The father of two spent weeks in intensive care and didn’t leave the hospital until over a year later.

He has come home, but he still needs round-the-clock care, and Kate has had to make numerous changes to their home.

On Thursday’s episode, Kate came on GMB with Susanna Reid and Ben Shephard to discuss the negative impact that long periods of time may have on people.

When others talked about “fatigue,” Kate compared it to the feeling of getting up early to watch breakfast television.

However, after witnessing Derek’s exhaustion, the term has taken on a whole new meaning.

“People who have had it mildly are starting to argue that it’s the same as flu,” she added, adding that flu can be deadly.

“However, this is distinct since flu does not cause this level of organ damage. Even when looking at some of the symptoms that people who have been twice vaccinated experience, exhaustion is one of them.

“Now, I used to assume that exhaustion was simply being exhausted from getting out of bed in the morning.

“But the exhaustion that Derek has – I know he’s an extreme case with numerous organ difficulties – but even those with milder cases… Derek sleeps 20 hours out of a 24 hour day.

“He just gets ten minute windows, and it’s not like he’s tired; he turns white, pallid, and everything shuts down.”