COVID funding was higher per student in some virtual schools than in public schools.

Since Congress delivered $190 billion in financial aid to all schools, with more money going to those in high-poverty areas, some virtual schools have received more federal cash per student than their public counterparts, according to the Associated Press.

Over three rounds of COVID-19 relief funding, more than $550 million flowed to virtual charter schools across the country, according to data from state governments. The Associated Press examined funding for 76 virtual schools in ten states and discovered that several of the online institutions received some of the highest funding rates in their jurisdiction.

The Esperanza Cyber Charter School in Philadelphia obtained the highest rate of $11,300 per student among the virtual schools studied. One of Pennsylvania’s poorest districts, Harrisburg, received $12,300 per pupil, while Pittsburgh schools received $7,500.

Esperanza, a local nonprofit, educates roughly 800 students in Philadelphia’s Latino neighborhoods, with more than 90% of them coming from low-income families, which explains the high funding rate.

Last year, while many schools struggled to transition to online classes, the nation’s virtual charter schools remained relatively unaffected. Online learning was already the norm for them. Most have few, if any, physical classrooms.

Gordon Lafer, an economist at the University of Oregon and a member of the Eugene School Board, remarked, “It’s outrageous that they’re collecting so much money.” “There were a lot of extra charges associated with COVID, but none of them applied to online schools.”

The government aid has reignited a decades-old dispute over the role of the country’s 200-plus fully virtual charter schools, which are publicly supported schools that operate independently or under the umbrella of public school districts. They usually provide classes through private companies’ online learning platforms.

Virtual charter schools, according to online school leaders, are a crucial option for children who struggle in traditional classrooms. However, critics claim that they divert funds from other schools and frequently result in poor student performance.

The federal government has not disclosed data on the amount of money given to virtual charters on a national scale. Allocations for online schools are administered by local districts and not recorded by the state in some states, such as Wisconsin and Texas.

