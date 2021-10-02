Covid fatalities in the United States have reached 700,000, although numbers are starting to decline.

As the spike from the delta form begins to slow, the United States has passed 700,000 deaths from Covid-19.

The US went from 600,000 to 700,000 deaths in three and a half months, owing to the variant’s widespread dissemination among uninfected Americans.

An estimated 70 million Americans who are eligible for vaccination are still unvaccinated, providing fuel for the variety.

Despite the mounting mortality toll, there are hints that things are getting better.

The number of people in hospitals across the country with Covid-19 has dropped to roughly 75,000, down from over 93,000 in early September.

The number of new cases is decreasing, with an average of 112,000 per day over the last two and a half weeks.

Deaths appear to be decreasing as well, with an average of roughly 1,900 per day compared to more than 2,000 a week earlier.

More people wearing masks and getting vaccinated have been credited with lessening the summer surge.

The virus may have burnt through susceptible persons and ran out of fuel in some areas, resulting in a drop in case numbers.

Merck, a pharmaceutical company, announced on Friday that its trial tablet for those suffering with Covid-19 has cut hospitalizations and deaths in half.

If authorities approve it, it will be the first drug to treat Covid-19, and a vital, simple-to-use new weapon in the fight against the pandemic.

On Friday, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government’s top infectious disease expert, warned that some people may see the positive trends as a reason to remain unvaccinated.

“It’s wonderful news that the curves are starting to come down,” he remarked. “That isn’t an excuse to ignore the fact that you need to get vaccinated.”

The impact of the flu season on already overburdened hospital staff, as well as whether individuals who have refused to get vaccinated may change their minds, are all unknowns.