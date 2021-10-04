Covid fatalities have decreased by 25%, but the number of cases has remained high.

Cases of Covid have decreased by more than 6% in the last seven days, with deaths down by 25% compared to the same 24-hour period last week.

According to figures issued by the Department of Health on Sunday, 30,439 persons in the UK have tested positive for Coronavirus, with 43 deaths as a result of the virus.

There were 32,417 cases of Covid last week, with 58 deaths, indicating that the seven-day average of Covid mortality has reduced by 19 percent, with 785 fatalities recorded in the prior week.

Covid hospitalizations have decreased by 10.3% in one week, with 5,064 in the last seven days, according to the Department of Health.

Despite the decrease in hospital admissions and deaths, daily case numbers have remained above 30k for the 14th day in a row, with the faster-spreading delta strain still affecting Britons.

The statistics come as medical professionals continue to encourage young people to obtain their vaccines in order to help reduce the number of cases.

In Liverpool, 62.6 percent of people aged 16 and up, or 289,228 people, received both vaccines.

Dr Helen Salisbury of Oxford University, a member of the independent organisation SAGE, joined the chorus of voices urging everyone eligible for the vaccine to acquire it, stating, “I urge children to get vaccinated.”

According to the National Education Union, one in every 22 children had Covid in the previous week, with rates for 10-14-year-olds currently at 1,500 per 100,000.

In the last seven days, there have been 1,359 positive tests and four deaths in Liverpool, a decrease of approximately 43% over the previous week.

The R number, which indicates how quickly the virus is spreading over the North West, is now believed to be between 0.8 and 1.1.