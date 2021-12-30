‘Covid deniers’ attack a ward at Aintree Hospital, accusing NHS workers of ‘aiding genocide.’

As they attempted to remove an elderly patient from a Liverpool hospital ward, a group of ‘Covid deniers’ stormed the ward and accused staff of “aiding and abetting genocide.”

On December 29, a group of people entered Aintree University Hospital before confronting nurses on the Covid ward and accusing them of “kidnapping” an old man, according to footage uploaded on social media.

“If you don’t stop this happening, what we’re going to do is put you under open arrest,” the man shooting the video informed the nurses, referring to the group as “common law constables.”

The nurses informed the man filming that they had contacted the cops and that they “needed to move” since they had “a lot of sick patients.”

Hospital security and police then joined the ward personnel.

The man who taped the incident accused nurses of “aiding and abetting genocide” and cops of “aiding and abetting kidnapping.”

He went on to say that police have “no jurisdiction” and that “the government has been annihilated.”

He then claimed that as a “common law constable,” he had additional authority, to which police responded, “No you don’t, mate.”

Officers were dispatched to the hospital after reports of a disturbance on a ward, Merseyside Police confirmed to iNews.

“Officers attended and arrested a 48-year-old man from the Formby area on suspicion of causing a nuisance/disturbance on NHS premises and causing an offensive/indecent/obscene message/matter to be sent by public communication network,” a spokeswoman said.

“The man is currently being held by police, and investigations are ongoing.”