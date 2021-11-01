COVID Deaths Have Reached 5 Million Worldwide, With More in the United States Than Anywhere Else.

Since the virus initially discovered about two years ago, global COVID deaths have reached 5 million, with the United States accounting for more than any other country.

According to data collected by Johns Hopkins University’s Coronavirus Resource Center, high and middle-income countries accounted for more than half of all COVID deaths.

As of November 1, the United States alone had documented 745,836 COVID-related deaths, more than any other country.

According to a mortality tally compiled by Johns Hopkins University, 43,467 persons in the United States have died from the virus in the last 28 days, far more than any other country.

COVID has claimed the lives of more Americans than the 620,000 soldiers who killed in the American Civil War.

In the last 28 days, Russia and Ukraine have recorded 28,015 and 11,559 deaths, respectively, in Eastern Europe.

The United Kingdom has had 3,717 deaths in Western Europe in the last 28 days, bringing its total COVID fatalities to 141,055, the highest of any country in the region.

COVID, after heart disease and strokes, is now the world’s third-leading cause of mortality, according to The Associated Press.

Wealthier countries had higher populations of elderly people and cancer survivors who were more sensitive to COVID, according to Dr. Wafaa El-Sadr, director of ICAP, Columbia University’s global health center.

Poorer countries, on the other hand, have a bigger population of children and young adults, who are less likely to die or become critically ill as a result of COVID, she said.

She explained to the agency: “This epidemic is exceptional in that it disproportionately affected high-resource countries. COVID-19’s irony is this.” Dr. El-Sadr has been contacted by Washington Newsday for comment.

Despite the high mortality toll in the United States, following the summer rebound powered by the Delta variety, the average daily number of COVID cases has continued to decline.

The drop can be attributed to more Americans receiving the COVID vaccine as a result of increasing immunization mandates and the FDA’s approval of the Pfizer dosage.

According to the CDC, 66.7 percent of the US population had received at least one dose of the COVID vaccination as of October 31, with 97.2 percent of those 65 and over having received at least one dose.

Approximately 58. This is a condensed version of the information.