COVID Deaths Could Reach 710,000 by Early October, according to the CDC.

COVID-19 fatalities in the United States are expected to rise over the next four weeks, reaching between 683,000 and 710,000 by October 2, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

According to the agency’s national ensemble estimate, between 6,900 and 18,000 COVID deaths are expected in the week ending October 2.

The CDC also stated that over the next four weeks, new daily COVID-19 hospitalizations are projected to stay constant or have an unknown trend, with 6,400 to 19,500 newly confirmed hospitalizations likely to be recorded on October 4.

According to data from Johns Hopkins University, the overall number of COVID-19 deaths in the United States was 653,332 as of September 9, with 33,996 deaths over a 28-day period.

As cases of the highly transmissible Delta variety rise, the health system in the United States, including hospital staff and other healthcare workers around the country, is feeling the strain.

A doctor in Iowa recommended individuals to get their COVID vaccines this week, citing a spike in the number of people dying from the virus and stating that he had never seen “this many sick people” before.

In a video uploaded on his Facebook page, Lance VanGundy, the emergency medical director at UnityPoint Health in Marshalltown, said, “We are drowning in individuals who are dying with this sickness, and I have yet to admit a single person because of a vaccine-related incident.”

He continued, “I don’t want to be political; I just want everyone to know that in over 20 years of doing this, I’ve never been this busy.”

Patients who suffered a stroke, a heart attack, or a blood clot in the lung, all of whom should have been treated in intensive care units, according to VanGundy’s emergency room. In Iowa, though, all ICUs were at capacity.

President Joe Biden is anticipated to issue new guidelines on how to stop COVID-19 from spreading across the country.

Biden is slated to outline six initiatives to reduce COVID risks in his public address on Thursday at 5 p.m. ET, including stronger immunization efforts and assistance to schools reopening.

In preparation, the president met with top COVID advisers at the White House on Wednesday. This is a condensed version of the information.