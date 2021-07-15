Covid deaths and cases are on the rise again around the world.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), death rates increased last week following nine weeks of reduction.

It recorded more than 55,000 deaths, up 3% from the previous week.

According to WHO, the number of cases increased by 10% last week to about three million, with the biggest numbers recorded in Brazil, India, Indonesia, and the United Kingdom.

Low vaccination rates, the relaxation of mask restrictions and other measures, and the rapid spread of the more contagious Delta form, which has now been found in 111 countries and is anticipated to become worldwide prevalent, have all been blamed for the turnaround.

According to Sarah McCool, a public health expert at Georgia State University, the combination is a “recipe for a potential tinderbox.”

Dr. David Dowdy, an infectious disease specialist at Johns Hopkins University, stated, “It’s critical that we recognize that Covid has the potential for explosive outbreaks.”

In the midst of the upheaval, the death toll in Argentina’s hard-hit provinces surpassed 100,000. This week, daily coronavirus mortality in Russia reached new highs. Covid-19 infections among the young in Belgium have nearly doubled in the last week, thanks to the Delta variant.

Crematoriums are open from dawn to dusk in Myanmar. People in the Jakarta area are pitching in to assist gravediggers keep up after Indonesia recorded nearly 1,000 deaths and more than 54,000 new cases on Wednesday – up from roughly 8,000 cases per day a month earlier.

Newly confirmed infections each day in the United States, which has one of the highest vaccination rates in the world, have doubled in the last two weeks to an average of 24,000, albeit deaths are still on the decline at roughly 260 per day.

On Tuesday, Los Angeles County, the nation’s most populated county, reported its fifth consecutive day of more than 1,000 new cases.

Infections are on the rise, and hospital beds are quickly filling up as Tokyo enters its fourth state of emergency ahead of the Olympics later this month. Experts predict that caseloads will exceed 1,000 before the Olympics and reach thousands during the events.

Additional limits have been imposed in locations like Sydney, Australia, where the city's five million citizens are affected by the increase.