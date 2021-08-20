COVID death of a vaccinated Florida man blamed on the unvaccinated: ‘His death could have been avoided.’

According to his obituary, an 84-year-old Florida man who was completely vaccinated died of COVID-19, but his family claims his death was “preventable,” blaming others who are unvaccinated.

According to his obituary, Clark Allen was infected with COVID-19 by “someone who chose not to get vaccinated, and his death was preventable.”

The Washington Post said that Allen, who died on July 22, had been fully vaccinated since February and was in disbelief when he was in a Florida emergency room with oxygen pushed into his lungs owing to a COVID-19 diagnosis.

One of his children told the Post, “I was the one who told him he had COVID.” “On his first day in the hospital, the doctor told my father that he was a one-in-a-million case to be in the ER.”

Allen, who had chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, was a COVID-19 breakthrough case, meaning the virus developed despite vaccination. In hospice care, he died of the infection.

Allen, a father of seven children, was praised for his achievements in the obituary. He was a founder member of the Clinton, New Jersey First Aid & Rescue Squad, a licensed EMT and EMT trainer, and a North Hunterdon Regional High School alumnus from New Jersey.

But, according to his obituary, it was also his family’s wish that “everyone get vaccinated in order to prevent additional death, suffering, and misery.”

Danielle Allen-Gentile, Allen’s daughter, told the Tampa Bay Times that she believes her father got COVID-19 from an unvaccinated individual at Carlisle Palm Beach, an assisted living home in Lantana where he had resided since the summer of 2020.

At the time of writing, it was unknown how or when Allen became infected.

The assisted living facility had established “increased safety and sanitization practices as well as robust infection control measures,” according to Cherie Dupor, a representative for Senior Lifestyle, the business that manages Carlisle Palm Beach.

“I’m struggling not to be really furious at unvaccinated people, and it’s becoming extremely difficult,” Danielle said of her father’s death. We’re all enraged and in a lot of pain.”