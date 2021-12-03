COVID Costs in Connecticut are topped by millions in overtime pay to deal with the pandemic.

According to initial data received by the Connecticut Office of Policy and Management, millions of dollars in overtime pay and human costs to deal with the pandemic topped the list of COVID costs in Connecticut.

According to The Associated Press, the OPM established the Municipal Coronavirus Relief Fund to assist cities and states with pandemic-related expenses using federal funds provided through the CARES Act. It compensates them for their expenses. Other federal and state programs have also contributed money.

So far, the state’s 169 municipalities have reported spending $41.6 million between July 1, 2020, and September 30, 2021. $10.8 million was spent on “overtime related to response,” while $10.1 million was spent on “public safety personnel costs.” According to the Associated Press, $4.8 million was spent on “public health personnel costs.”

With $3 million spent on overtime, Hartford was the city with the most. Bridgeport comes in second with $2.24 million, followed by New Haven with $2.05 million.

In January, a final report on the Municipal Relief Fund’s spending is due.

Concerns have been raised regarding how the funds are being spent. The state is examining expenses and utilizing an outside firm to audit Municipal Relief Fund spending, according to OPM, which alerted municipal officials last month.

According to data uploaded online, about $2.1 million from the money was used to clean and sanitize facilities. $2 million was spent on personal safety equipment, $900,000 on cleaning materials, and $1.6 million was spent on local health department charges.

There was also “hero” pay, which was requested by front-line staff. Only six towns reported spending over $423,000 on such salaries, with Hartford paying the most at $372,000.

Senate Minority Leader Kevin Kelly, R-Stratford, reaffirmed the GOP’s call for greater transparency in how the pandemic relief monies are spent on Thursday, joined by a group of activists, and sought a bipartisan public hearing to “shed a light on this process.” A former West Haven politician and state senator, as well as his business partner, were recently arrested on charges of squandering more than $600,000 in federal COVID-19 relief monies, according to the group.

