COVID complications kill a woman who was released from prison due to kidney failure.

Jamie Scott, a renal failure survivor who went on to become an advocate for justice after being granted early release from a contentious life sentence, died of COVID-19 on November 9th.

Gladys and Scott were charged in a 1993 armed robbery that resulted in a modest quantity of money. They denied any involvement in the crime, which resulted in three young men being convicted. According to the Jackson Free Press, the men implicated the sisters as part of a plea deal, and none of them served more than three years in prison.

The Scott sisters were found guilty of organizing the crime and jailed after a trial.