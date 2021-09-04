COVID complications claimed the lives of 15 Miami-Dade school employees in just ten days.

In the last ten days, fifteen employees of the Miami-Dade County Public Schools District have apparently perished of COVID-19.

The staff deaths were reported to local news station NBC 6 by a spokeswoman for the school district’s unions.

According to CBS Miami, one of the victims, Abe Coleman, was a third-grade math teacher for 31 years.

He also served as a site director for the 5000 Role Models of Excellence Project, a mentoring program for minority males.

“This devastating loss has really upset me. Mr. Coleman was one of the best that @5000RoleModels has working with our boys,” the program’s founder, U.S. Congresswoman Frederica Wilson, stated on Twitter.

This devastating loss has left me devastated. Mr. Coleman was one of the best role models @5000RoleModels had on staff with our youngsters. He was a site leader who was very motivated, devoted, and motivating, and he will be much missed! https://t.co/1FqtfGVQy4

September 2, 2021 — Rep. Frederica Wilson (@RepWilson)

She went on to say, “He was a highly motivated, committed, and inspirational site leader who will be sorely missed!”

The identity of the other teachers or staff members who died from COVID-19 have not been revealed, according to NBC 6.

The Miami-Dade County Public Schools, according to a spokesman, does not share information about the causes of death of employees and pupils.

The district told NBC 6 that “the death of any of our employees is always strongly felt as every member of this organization is considered a part of the Miami-Dade County Public Schools family.” “We send our heartfelt condolences and prayers to the families of those who have just died.”

A union representative in Miami-Dade Public Schools revealed on Wednesday, before the news of the staff deaths was released, that three educators had died from the illness in the previous week. She claimed they had fallen ill prior to the start of the school year and that they had not been vaccinated.

“I can tell you that they were extraordinary people. Karla Hernandez-Mats, president of the United Teacher of Dade, told NBC 6 that these are people who have dedicated their life to serve their community.

On Friday afternoon, the Miami-Dade County Public Schools did not respond to a request for comment from this website.

The state of Florida has been dealing with a. This is a condensed version of the information.