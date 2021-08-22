Covid claimed the life of a 31-year-old mother of three who “lived for her family.”

Katie Gill, a full-time mother, was sent to Arrowe Park Hospital with breathing problems in early August after contracting the sickness.

The Moreton woman died on August 14 in hospital after a two-week battle with covid, leaving behind her husband and three children.

Katie’s best friend, Karen Rotheram, spoke to The Washington Newsday about Katie’s death and her family’s warning that the pandemic “hasn’t gone away.”

Karen described Katie as “the loveliest, kindest, funniest person who would do anything for anyone.”

“At the beginning of August, she was brought to the hospital after struggling with covid at home.

“As is customary, it was her breathing that caused her to go to the hospital, where she soon deteriorated.

“It was quite quick, taking only ten days.”

“During lockdowns, Katie was one of those people who was extremely cautious and would go to great lengths to ensure the safety of her family.

“It was much more shocking because of her young age, because she was just 31.

“She’d had a shot and was keeping her distance.”

Katie’s family and friends want people to know that even though the limitations have been lifted, the risk of coronavirus remains.

She replied, “I guess that’s what people don’t understand.”

“All right, we’re out of lockdown and readjusting to our new normal, but Covid is still with us.

“There is no upper age limit; some people recover, while others do not,” says the author. “However, everyone should be aware.”

“You still need to be cautious and get your vaccines, despite the fact that you can do a lot more now.

“Katy was due to get her second one this month. She took her first jab to protect herself and her family.”

Katie’s family “doesn’t want any other families to go through what they’ve gone through,” Karen adds.

“The family just wants to make it known that they don’t want other families to go through what they had in the previous two weeks – that everyone should be safe and get their vaccinations,” she said.

