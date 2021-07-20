Covid caused more than a million children to miss school last week.

According to new government estimates, almost one million youngsters skipped school in England last week owing to Covid-related issues.

Official numbers from the Department of Education revealed that one in every seven students was missing, the highest percentage since schools reopened in March.

Covid caused 14.3 percent of youngsters to miss class last week, up from 11.2 percent the week before.

Secondary schools have been struck even harder, with 17.9% of students missing school in the last week.

According to government statistics, the number of people who self-isolate following a school encounter increased dramatically from 624,000 to 774,000. A total of 160,000 students were self-isolating due to contact outside of school, up from 123,000 the week before.

In a week, the number of confirmed Covid cases among students increased from 39,000 to 47,000, with another 34,000 children being sent home with suspected Covid-19 infection and 35,000 being absent due to school closures.

“Schools have experienced another big decline in attendance as we near the end of term, with much of this absenteeism due to kids isolating,” said Paul Whiteman, general secretary of school leaders’ union NAHT. However, the number of confirmed Covid cases in schools has increased dramatically.

“Removing ‘bubbles’ and school isolation rules was justified by the government as a way to minimise interruption to children’s education and prevent them from missing school.

“However, as the number of cases increases, we are seeing an increase in the number of children who are genuinely unwell. Children’s education will continue to be disrupted unless action is made to prevent transmission in schools.

“According to the government’s own projections, the number of cases among children and young people would only increase by the start of next term. As a result, parents and educators will be turning to the government to take swift action to reduce the number of cases among school-aged children.

“They will want to hear what efforts the government is taking to implement alternative safety measures in crucial areas like ventilation, as well as the rationale and scientific evidence that justifies the choice not to vaccinate children.

"Doing nothing and hope for the best next term not only fails,"

