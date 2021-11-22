COVID cases in the United States are on the rise as the White House touts a 90 percent vaccination rate for federal workers.

Over 90% of government employees have received at least one dosage of the COVID-19 vaccination, according to the White House, ahead of President Joe Biden’s deadline. Nonetheless, the immunization success comes at a time when coronavirus cases are on the rise across the country.

The Biden administration set a deadline of November 22 for all 3.5 million government employees to be properly immunized. According to a senior official, the vast majority of those personnel had their vaccinations on time, with only 5% requesting or receiving an exception or delay.

Biden sees the high rate of compliance among government employees as a success, and believes that the efforts will serve as a model for private organizations and workplaces to implement their own vaccine mandates. By January, the administration hopes to have a vaccination or testing requirement in place for all organizations with 100 or more employees, but it is up against a legal challenge in federal court.

“These criteria work,” a senior White House official said Monday, citing improvements across the federal government. “We believe that our implementation can serve as a model for other businesses of all sizes to follow in our footsteps and implement comparable safeguards to protect their employees, customers, and communities.” More information about the vaccination rate at each federal agency will be released on Wednesday. According to The Hill, the White House source also stated that Monday’s deadline is not a “end point” and that agencies will establish a “education and counseling” process for people who have not yet received the vaccine.

The vaccine release comes as the number of coronavirus cases in the United States has risen again. According to The New York Times, daily instances have surpassed 90,000, with illnesses continuing to rise in more than 30 states.

Over the last week, new infections have increased by 100 percent in states like Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Massachusetts, Kentucky, Mississippi, Montana, New Hampshire, and Alaska. Hospitalizations are beginning to rise in the hardest-hit areas, such as the Northeast and Midwest.

As the winter weather rolls in and more people travel this year, public health experts are concerned that the issue may worsen. This is a condensed version of the information.