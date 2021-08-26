COVID Cases in Florida are now 30% higher than they were in January.

COVID-19 is currently worse in Florida than it has been at any point during the epidemic, according to data released on Tuesday.

New known cases in the state hit 23,314 over the weekend, according to statistics from The New York Times’ COVID-19 tracking database, which is 30 percent more than the state’s previous pandemic peaks in January.

As of Tuesday, according to the Times’ statistics, there had been an average of 227 COVID deaths every day in Florida. This is a state record and the nation’s highest daily COVID death rate. New deaths have reached a daily average of more than 1,000 across the United States.

According to the New York Times, hospitalizations in Florida have nearly tripled in the last month, with more than 17,200 patients hospitalized with COVID in the state.

The state’s Delta variation rise is mostly to blame for the latest figures. Delta is believed to be responsible for the vast majority of new COVID cases this summer, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

According to a recent research, Florida is the 30th most vaccinated state in the US, with 52 percent of individuals having received all of their vaccines. Vaccination rates, on the other hand, are significantly lower in some of the counties where the virus has been most widespread. Young people in Florida, who may have believed they were well enough to forego the vaccine, have also contributed to the sharp rise in new cases.

Governor Ron DeSantis has been criticised by many in the state for obstructing public health efforts to halt the virus’ spread. Vaccine and mask regulations have been outlawed by the state’s Republican governor.

According to a Quinnipiac University poll released Tuesday, 46 percent of Floridians believe DeSantis has harmed efforts to reduce the spread of COVID-19, while 41 percent believe he has helped slow the spread of COVID in the state.

A majority of Floridians in the survey believed the recent surge of COVID-19 cases in the state was preventable, and 59 percent said COVID in Florida is out of control, by a margin of 61 percent to 33 percent. Seventy-three percent believe the spread of COVID-19 is a severe problem in the state.

68 percent of voters oppose DeSantis’ mask mandate ban. This is a condensed version of the information.