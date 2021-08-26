COVID Cases Have Increased 1,500% in 14 Days, prompting critics to label the Sturgis Rally as a “Spreader” event.

Following the arrival of nearly 525,000 vehicles at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally earlier this month, documented COVID cases in South Dakota jumped by 1,500 percent in the two weeks that followed, prompting some to criticize the annual event.

According to NBC News, South Dakota has had seven COVID-related deaths and 3,819 new cases, up from 644 cases in the 14 days leading up to the Sturgis event on August 6-15.

According to data from Johns Hopkins University, which was reported by NBC News, this is the largest percentage increase in COVID cases for a state in the United States in the last two weeks, with Meade County, where Sturgis is located, counting 330 new virus cases, up from 20 before the motorcycle rally.

According to Meade County Sheriff Ron Merwin, the 1,500 percent rise in COVID cases in South Dakota came as Sturgis drew half a million attendees, making it one of the largest years ever.

During the rally, Merwin told the Rapid City Journal, “There are more people here than in the 31 years I’ve been doing this.”

Only 16 cases of the virus have been linked to the motorcycle rally, according to South Dakota Department of Health spokeswoman Daniel Bucheli. Of an email to the news organization, he explained that the rise in COVID cases is “following a national pattern that is being experienced in every state.”

“It is crucial to note that Meade County now has a lower immunization rate than comparable counties in South Dakota,” he continued.

While it is too early to tell if the gathering was a superspreader event, Sturgis critics are already expressing their displeasure on social media.

Roll your eyes if you were entirely unsurprised that the Sturgis biker rally was a MAJOR super-spreader, with a 1,500 percent spike in cases.

Because, obviously, it was.

According to one Twitter user, COVID instances have increased in South Dakota as a result of a “Bike Ride.”

FUN FACT: THE STURGIS COVID BIKE RALLY IS THE CAUSE OF THIS. ALL FOR A FRICKIN’ BIKE RIDE, SOUTH DAKOTA IS UP 206 PERCENT.

“How did Sturgis work out?” inquired another rally critic.

What was your experience with Sturgis? pic.twitter.com/dhzIyMaYfR #COVIDIOT

One Twitter user stated that they will not go near anyone who attended the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally for fear of contracting COVID.

Today in Columbia City, I saw a guy wearing a Sturgis t-shirt and crossed the street! #AntisocialDistance is a hashtag that is used to describe people who are antisocial.

Another person stated that they will follow suit.

